Is Jacqueline Fernandez dating alleged extortionist Sukesh Chandrasekhar?

Fernandez is making headlines after pictures of her being chummy with Chandrasekhar surfaced online

Jacqueline Fernandez is making headlines for her alleged connection with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar after new pictures of the two getting chummy surfaced on social media, reported The Times of India.

The photo, a mirror-picture taken by Chandrasekhar as Fernandez plants a kiss on his cheek, emerged on the internet weeks after Fernandez denied having any relationship with the alleged extortionist.

According to India Today, the picture was taken in April-May 2021 when Chandrasekhar was out of jail on interim bail, and the two are said to have met four times in Chennai.

Fernandez was first linked to the alleged extortionist in October, when his lawyers claimed that she was dating him.

The claims were subsequently rubbished by Fernandez’s spokesperson, who denied any link between the two.

Chandrasekhar is accused of swindling around INR 70 crore out of more than 100 people by posing as a politician’s relative and promising them lucrative jobs.