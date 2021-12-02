'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul expecting second child with wife

Aaron's wife Lauren took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the happy news

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul is all set to be a father of two soon!

Aaron's wife Lauren took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that the couple is expecting their second child together.

Sharing an adorable photo of their 3-year-old daughter Story Annabelle touching her baby bump, Lauren wrote, "We can't wait to meet you baby! We love you so much already."





Aaron and Lauren, who tied the knot in 2013, have been open about their desire to expand their little family.

In an interview with Haute Living last year, the Westworld actor had said, "I can't wait to have another baby, and I'm so excited to see what 40 has to offer."

He also told People in 2019 that being a father is the "the greatest gift that anyone could ever be given."