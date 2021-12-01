Cardi B celebrates major milestone after Maroon 5 song 'Girls Like You' goes diamond

Cardi B is ecstatic as she has become the first female rapper with multiple RIAA diamond-certified songs.
The news comes after her hit song with Maroon 5 Girls Like You went diamond.
Not only did she became the first female rapper but also the only Latina to earn the honour.
Taking to Twitter, the mother-of-one shared a post expressing her excitement and sharing how the song is for her daughter whenever she performs it.
"Wow I got two Diamond records! Thank you sooo much @maroon5 for including me on this song and this is the song I cater to my daughter every time I perform it. I'm forever grateful," she wrote.
'It would be easier on how people approach us,' says Sandra Bullock
Osbourne revealed that she had briefly relapsed after four years of sobriety
Kareena Kapoor is taking time off from work to be with son Taimur
Eilish made the revelation in a new interview with 'Vanity Fair' on YouTube
'I think she's been very disrespectful to the Queen,' says Donald Trump
'Understand the concept of personal space,' says Anoushey Ashraf