Shaheen Bhatt celebrates birthday with Alia & Ranveer on ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ sets

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt’s sister, author Shaheen Bhatt celebrated her 33rd birthday yesterday (on Sunday, Nov. 28) in a star-studded affair on the sets of Alia and Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

Along with the film’s leading pair - Alia and Ranveer, other team members including, director Karan Johar, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Farah Khan attended the birthday celebration.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is assisting Karan on the film, was present too. Taking to Instagram, designer Manish shared a glimpse inside the birthday celebration. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Happy Birthday @shaheenb @aliaabhatt @karanjohar @ranveersingh @apoorva1972 @farahkhankunder @ekalakhani @collindcunha #teamRockyaurranikipremkahani ibrahim. Simran, Ayan, veer, Sanaj, Rahil, Mohit, Tanvi, shiv, Mohit.”

On Shaheen’s birthday, the Raazi actress and mom Soni Razdan had penned emotional posts for Shaheen. “I wish you all the love and joy in the world and when the weathers not great I’ll be there holding up an umbrella!,”

The Kalank actress also called the birthday girl her “sweetie, “happy place”, “safe place” among others. She said that there isn’t a word in the dictionary that could help her fully express her gratitude for Shaheen’s existence.

Pooja Bhatt also wished Shaheen on her birthday, She shared a photo with Alia and Shaheen and captioned it, “Happy Birthday my dearest! Wish you all you ever dreamed of and more!”

Shaheen authored a book called I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier published in 2019, in which she detailed her struggle with depression and insomnia.