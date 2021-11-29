'One Last Time': Lady Gaga performs with Tony Bennett

Lady Gaga on Sunday asked her fans to join her performance with Tony Bennett on a US TV channel.
Taking to Instagram, the singer posted a clip of her performance which has been seen thousands of times on the Facebook- owned app.
The clip got more almost half a million views within a few hours as Lady Gaga asked her fans to join them on Sunday night at 8:00 pm.
Tony Bennett, is a retired American singer of traditional pop standards, big band, show tunes, and jazz. He is also a painter, having created works under his birth name that are on permanent public display in several institutions.
Earlier, the singer, while appearing on a TV show paid tribute to Tony Bennett, saying “He is a remarkable human being, he served our country, he also marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., he used to sneak Duke Ellington into the back of hotels to play jazz music all night long.”
Abhishek Bachchan came across a mean comment calling him 'poor' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
Megan and Harry got a helping hand from their reliable celebrity friends in their quest for independence
Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty during the promotion of their upcoming film 'Tadap', detailed their first meeting
Ekta Kapoor’s latest Instagram post hinted at Tanna marrying her businessman beau soon
Salman Khan’s recently shared that he kept the iconic song Oh Oh Jane Jaana on hold for six years
The Queen sparked health concerns when she was missing from her royal duties due to her frail health