‘Matrix Resurrections’: Priyanka Chopra spotted in film's new trailer

Actress Priyanka Chopra featured in yet another blink-and-miss scene in a new TV spot teaser of the film Matrix Resurrections which left fans in a state of frenzy.
Fans cannot wait to see their favourite in the upcoming Hollywood movie.
In a video snippet, the Baywatch actress was spotted in a bespectacled look as she conversed with someone standing in front of her winking with a finger pointing gesture.
Priyanka donned the same outfit she wore during her encounter with Keanu Reeves.
Netizens poured in various comments saying, “So excited.”
Previously, Priyanka’s absence from the new poster of the film had taken her fans by storm.
