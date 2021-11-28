BLACKPINK crowned YouTube's most followed celebrity

South-Korean girl band, BLACKPINK, have become the most followed celebrities on YouTube.

The title, which was previously held by Canadian singer Justin Bieber, has now been crowned to the girl group by 0.4 million.

YouTube announced on Friday (Sept. 10) that K-pop superstars BLACKPINK have become the most subscribed artist on the video streaming platform with 65.5 million subscribers.

“This is unbelievable. It’s a precious moment gifted to us by our BLINKS (fans),” the group’s Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé said in a statement. “We would like to dedicate this honor to all of our fans around the world who have loved and supported us throughout.”

The group continued, “Our BLINKS contributed a lot to this achievement. Therefore we hope they also enjoy this honor. … We will continue to bring positivity and great energy through our music and videos.”

On the other hand, Bieber is standing on 65.1 million subscribers. K-pop band BTS follows with 57.7 million, Marshmello lands third with 53.8 million, and Ariana Grande enjoys a fan-following of 49.6 million.