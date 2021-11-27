Khloe Kardashian in legal trouble after using Bella Hadid's photo for endorsement

Khloe Kardashian has come under fire after after posting a picture of supermodel Bella Hadid in Good American jeans.
The 37-year-old reality TV star, that launched her denim brand in 2016, turned to her Instagram this week to promote Hadid wearing the label.
Khloe wrote: “My baby @bellahadid is rocking her @goodamerican denim!! I love you Bella baby."
"Love YOU!!!" instantly replied Bella, adding a crown and a heart emoticon.
However, Alo Photography claim they own the rights to the photos and Khloe is now being sued to recover damages for "copyright infringement".
“Upon information and belief, the infringements increased traffic to the account and, in turn, caused the defendant to realize an increase in its merchandise sales [for Good American],” the documents are said to state.
Although Khloe instantly removed the picture, Alo insists that "a large number of people" had already viewed the photo.
