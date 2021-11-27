Iffat Omar not happy with series on Salahuddin Ayyubi

Actor Iffat Omar wants the government to endorse Pakistani heroes.
Speaking with Naumaan Ijaz in a recent interview, Omar pressed on the fact that the Turkish history is not Pakistani history and urged the government to instead invest on promoting out scientists- the actual Pakistani heroes.
"They [Turks] invaded us. Understand this. We do not need fictional characters, we need stories about scientists. There's not a single mathematician, a scientist in Pakistan that is known world over," asserted Omar.
Speaking further about the upcoming Pak-Turk collaboration on an upcoming series on Salahuddin Ayyubi, Omar iterated that Ayyubi is not a Pakistani hero.
"He [Salahuddin Ayyubi] is not our hero," she asserted. "This has been indoctrinated in Pakistanis since our country has been formed. We think of ourselves as superiors. Our history is of sub-continent, we need to endorse that. Our history isn't of Turkey."
Snoop Dogg shot his 'Make Some Money' music video in an art gallery to acknowledge Black painters
Amitabh Bachchan shares unseen pic from wedding with father Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his birth anniversary
Ariana Grande treated her fans with an adorable picture of herself and hubby Dalton Gomez
South Korean band, BTS surprised fans as they hit the streets of Los Angeles to promote their song 'Butter'
Hilaria Baldwin said, "One thing struggle has taught me is to say “I love you more”. It’s what all of this is...
Eastern DR is struggling with scores of armed groups, many of them a legacy of regional wars that flared a quarter of...