 
close
Saturday November 27, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Iffat Omar not happy with series on Salahuddin Ayyubi

'This has been indoctrinated in Pakistanis since our country,' says Iffat Omar

By Web Desk
November 27, 2021
Iffat Omar not happy with series on Salahuddin Ayyubi
Iffat Omar not happy with series on Salahuddin Ayyubi

Actor Iffat Omar wants the government to endorse Pakistani heroes.

Speaking with Naumaan Ijaz in a recent interview, Omar pressed on the fact that the Turkish history is not Pakistani history and urged the government to instead invest on promoting out scientists- the actual Pakistani heroes.

"They [Turks] invaded us. Understand this. We do not need fictional characters, we need stories about scientists. There's not a single mathematician, a scientist in Pakistan that is known world over," asserted Omar.

Speaking further about the upcoming Pak-Turk collaboration on an upcoming series on Salahuddin Ayyubi, Omar iterated that Ayyubi is not a Pakistani hero.

"He [Salahuddin Ayyubi] is not our hero," she asserted. "This has been indoctrinated in Pakistanis since our country has been formed. We think of ourselves as superiors. Our history is of sub-continent, we need to endorse that. Our history isn't of Turkey."