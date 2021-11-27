Iffat Omar not happy with series on Salahuddin Ayyubi

Actor Iffat Omar wants the government to endorse Pakistani heroes.

Speaking with Naumaan Ijaz in a recent interview, Omar pressed on the fact that the Turkish history is not Pakistani history and urged the government to instead invest on promoting out scientists- the actual Pakistani heroes.

"They [Turks] invaded us. Understand this. We do not need fictional characters, we need stories about scientists. There's not a single mathematician, a scientist in Pakistan that is known world over," asserted Omar.

Speaking further about the upcoming Pak-Turk collaboration on an upcoming series on Salahuddin Ayyubi, Omar iterated that Ayyubi is not a Pakistani hero.

"He [Salahuddin Ayyubi] is not our hero," she asserted. "This has been indoctrinated in Pakistanis since our country has been formed. We think of ourselves as superiors. Our history is of sub-continent, we need to endorse that. Our history isn't of Turkey."