Lady Gaga sizzles in a bright red gown at 'House of Gucci' red carpet

Lady Gaga graced the House of Gucci premiere in Milan, Italy, on November 13, with her fierce yet classy looks.
The 35-year-old actor, who plays a lead role in the film, stole the spotlight as she stepped on the red carpet, adorning a gorgeous bright red gown and blonde hairs pulled back.
A Star Is Born actor got snapped in a sleeveless floor-length dress, complimented with a thigh-high split, plunged neckline, and a corset-like bodice.
Meanwhile, a beautiful pair of earrings, bracelet and a necklace completed her overall look for the night.
Her bold smoky eye makeup helped Gaga set the event on fire.
The Bad Romance hit-maker also gushed over the night as she posted a series of her pictures on Instagram.
The diva captioned the post, “cried all day doing press in Milan. I am so grateful and humbled to be in our movie.”
Thanking the designer for a lovely outfit, Gaga added, “HouseOfGucci. Coming Thanksgiving! Father, Son, and tonight…Haus of @Versace.”
