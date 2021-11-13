Jason Derulo opens up about his co-parenting experience with ex Jena Frumes

The singer said he is enjoying this new phase in his life

Jason Derulo called the co-parenting experience of his six-month-old son, Jason King, with ex Jena Frumes beautiful.

"It's a beautiful thing [that we can support each other], especially given our new relationship: co-parenting," Derulo told PEOPLE.



"We have an amazing relationship, and we don't care if we're confusing people about our situation because our situation is our situation." He further said, "We love [our son] more than anything, and his wellbeing is really important to us," he added.

"I'm really attentive of her wellbeing as well, and I want her to be good. I care about her a lot. We have an amazing relationship, contrary to a lot of people's beliefs," the singer continued.

Derulo said that he and his kid may usually be spotted watching TV together throughout the day. "I love to watch the things that I love to watch with him," he said. "I think he's still young enough where he doesn't really understand what he's watching, but I love watching cartoons with him too. I think he brings out the child in me again."