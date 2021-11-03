Justin Bieber and Coldplay to perform at this year’s ‘Jingle Bell Ball’ Photo Credit: Capital/Twitter

Justin Bieber and Coldplay have been roped in for this year’s Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball, announced the outlet.

The Baby hit-maker and the four-boy band are ready to set the stage on fire along with Years & Years and DJ Jax Jones on December 11th.

The much-anticipated performance has been slated for the first night of the two-day festival in London which will also mark Bieber’s major appearance in the UK after a long time.

Taking to Twitter, Capital shared with fans, “Thought we'd start small and announce *checks notes* oh yeah, just the BIGGEST band of the 21st century: @coldplay”

While another Tweet read, “@justinbieber returns to the UK for his ONLY European show of 2021, exclusively at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.”

The concert comes after Coldplay released their Music of The Spheres album in October, bagging the title of highest-selling album of the year.