BTS fans celebrate as Jimin, V’s name flashes in ‘Eternals’ credits

Getting BTS Jimin’s name in the credits of The Eternals has taken the entire fandom by surprise.
For those unversed, the credits are for the official OST that producer Jimin worked on alongside his bandmate V.
The excitement over the news has even caught fans off-guard, with many taping the end sequence just for a peek.
While the news itself hit ARMYs pretty hard, it was the actual ending credits that sent Twitter completely into a daze.
One fan wrote, “Congratulations. It's amazing Jimin. He produced, wrote and composed 'Friends' and today his song in the movie Eternals! Happy to see his name in the credits of 'Friends'”
Whereas another zoomed into the ‘best part’ and wrote, “ Friends Jimin producer, written and composer Performed by Park #Jimin and Kim #TAEHYUNG @BTS_twt @HYBEOFFICIALtwt”
