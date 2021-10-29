BAP’s Abdul Quddus Bizenjo elected Balochistan CM unopposed

CM-elect Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. File photo

QUETTA: Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has been elected the Balochistan chief minister unopposed.

He was elected as the CM during a session of the provincial assembly which was chaired by Speaker Sardar Babar Musakhel on Friday.

The speaker said Bizenjo bagged 39 votes while 33 votes were required to show a majority in the house of 65.

Later today, Governor Syed Zahoor Agha will administer the oath to Bizenjo in a swearing-in ceremony at Governor House, Quetta at 4pm, confirmed a spokesperson of Governor House.

The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by members of the Assembly, leaders of political parties and civil and military officials.

Earlier, Bizenjo gained the support of PTI Parliamentary Leader Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, who announced that he was pulling out of the race and backing Bizenjo for the CM's slot.

Besides Rind, no other candidate in the provincial assembly had filed nomination papers to contest against Bizenjo.

"We will go ahead in consultation with all and take benefit from the experiences of whoever remained the chief minister," Bizenjo had said.

He had said in a statement that he wanted to work with other leaders of the province and even tried to contact former CM Jam Kamal. Bizenjo had said he would announce the future policy of his government in Friday's assembly session.

After Mir Jam Kamal Khan Alyani resigned as the CM, the BAP had nominated Bizenjo for the top slot. Meanwhile, the PTI's parliamentary party in the province named Rind for the position.