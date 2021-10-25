Usman Mukhtar gushes over wife Zunaira Inam: ‘Thank you for making me so lucky’

Pakistani actor, Usman Mukhtar who recently got married took to Instagram and penned a sweet note for his wife Zunaira Inam Khan.

The Anaa actor shared series of photos from his wedding and wrote alongside, “I’m very lucky. Everything I’ve done in my life, everything I’ve been through. The good, the bad and even the worse, all of it. Every decision I took led me to you Zunaira and it’s all worth it. If I had to go through all the hardships again to end up with you, I’d do it over and over.”

He went on, “If there are parallel universes, every me in every universe would choose you. Thank you for making me so lucky. Marrying you makes me feel like I’m complete. Your presence in my life has been grounding and you’ve been the hope in the darkest times and I can go through anything with you by my side. I love you and I am luckiest man in the world to be your husband.”



Mukhtar concluded, “All my friends who came despite of their busy schedules. Everyone who helped organize. All the people who made our special day even more special. Thank you for making this moment in our lives so beautiful.”