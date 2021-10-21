Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and baby Vamika share cute family moment at breakfast: Photo

Couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted enjoying a perfect breakfast spread with daughter Vamika in Dubai, UAE.
Anushka and Virat have been travelling a lot lately as showcased in their posts.
Virat Kohli took to the gram and shared a breathtaking family photo.
In the pictures, Anushka and Virat smiled widely into the camera sporting casual attires for the day while Vamika was sitting in a special baby chair flaunting her two pigtails.
As soon as Virat posted the adorable click, fans and fellow stars showered the post with praise and love.
One person wrote,"That 2 little pony tails on either side caught my eyes and now can't look anything else apart from that."
While another fan wrote, "King , queen & Princess."
The protective parents have been showing a glimpse of Vamika quite a lot these days as previously she was playing beside colourful balls with daddy Virat Kohli.
