Sooryavanshi first track 'Aila Re Ailaa' out now: Watch Here

The first song of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi is already sending waves amongst fans.

Akshay along with Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn have taken the floor with their power-packed energy in track Aila Re Ailaa.

The song has been sung by Daler Mehndi and compsed by Tanishk Bagchi. Writer Shabbir Ahmed has penned the lyrics of the energy-filled track.

All three actors also turned to their Instagram handles on Thursday to share the high-anticipated dance number.



"It’s nothing short of a celebration when Sooryavanshi, Singham and Simmba come together #AilaReAillaa Song out now: link in bio #Sooryavanshi releasing on 5th November. #BackToCinemas."