Pics: Kareena Kapoor steps out in the city, looking chic in a plain tee

The streets of Mumbai end up turning into a fashion runaway, every time any celebrity steps out in the city.

Recently, it was Kareena Kapoor who stole paparazzi attention gave fans some major OOTD goals.

For years now the Jab We Met actor has managed to steal the spotlight every time she dresses up.

Even now, the Bollywood diva was snapped leaving her apartment on Wednesday morning, looking like a casual chic.

Bebo wore a sleeveless nude-shade t-shirt and paired it with plain blue jeans.

While the cool pairs of sunglasses and heels completed her classy yet simple look.

Walking towards her car, the 41-year-old actor looked no less than a fashion goddess and netizens can’t help but add this look in their outfit ideas lists.





