Ahad Raza Mir speaks up about global water and sanitation crisis

Actor Ahad Raza Mir is talking about the dire water and sanitation issues across the globe.

Turning to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the actor who is currently in UK, engaged with fans in a special poll around water sustenance.

"1 in 10 people around the WORLD don't have clean water?" Ahad asked fans on his photo-sharing app.

In a follow-up story, Ahad spoke on the efforts of women who walk an average of 3.7 miles to get water for their families.

Although the actor did not reveal details around his questions, his environmentalist views come after his endorsement for Renaissance Awards for international young leaders on sustainability.

"Today, around 2.2 million people lack access to safely managed drinking water services & 4.2 billion lack safely managed sanitation services," Ahad concluded with alarming statistics in his cryptic post.

Take a look:




