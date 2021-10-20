NCB submits Aryan Khan's drug related WhatsApp chat in court

Ahead of Aryan Khan’s bail verdict in alleged drug case on Wednesday, Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has submitted his ‘drug related WhatsApp chat’ with an actor in court.

Khan, who seems to be surrounded with troubles has come across another complication right before his bail hearing.

The Asian News International (ANI) has shared on Twitter that NCB has found his WhatsApp chat related to drugs with a debut actor.

“Drugs-on-cruise case | Mumbai NCB says it has submitted WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan in the court. Police has found a drug related WhatsApp chats that are allegedly between Aryan Khan and a debut Actress: NCB," ANT tweeted.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son was arrested on October 3 and is currently in jail. His bail plea was rejected by Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court today on October 10.