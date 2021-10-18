Katrina Kaif enjoys her day 'posing' all day at beach: PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif poses at the beach in all white ensemble





Katrina Kaif enjoys her day 'posing' all day at beach

Actress Katrina Kaif shared stunning sun-kissed pictures from her film promotions on the beach this Sunday as she posed in an all white ensemble.



Katrina looked extremely gorgeous and her latest style left fans and friends in awe as they gushed over her natural beauty.

Sharing the two pictures, The bang bang star wrote,“(sun emoji) day #sooryavanshi.”





Katrina’s Zero co-star Anushka showered her post with love and called her ‘ beauty’.

The actress’s fans penned,“Did I just see an angel? @katrinakaif back for promotions!!! #Sooryavanssshi.”

Sooryavanshi will go for a theatrical release on 5 November after multiple delays.







