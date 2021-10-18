Joe Russo weighs in on future Scarlett Johansson, Marvel collabs: ‘Inner circle tensions’

Filmmaker Joe Russo recently sat down for a chat and addressed the possibility of a future collaboration between Scarlett Johansson and Marvel after the lawsuit fiasco attracted immense public attention.

He got candid about the ongoing tension as well as any future collaborations during his interview with Variety.

There he was quoted saying, "There’s a lot of tension, just like there is in a lot of industries because there’s a lot of disruption. People’s nerves are fraying and it’s hard to predict what’s going to happen or where anything is going.

“I’m glad that the lawsuit’s resolved. I do think it was indicative of the significant change that’s been happening. The resolution speaks volumes about the respect for artists moving forward in this changing landscape."