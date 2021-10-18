Mira Rajput turns into a ‘beach bum’ during Maldives getaway with Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput has shared her recent 'Beach Bum' picture from her Maldives vacations

Mira Rajput turns into a ‘Beach Bum’ during her Maldives vacations

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are having the time of their life on the islands of Maldives with their pictures taking over the hearts of fans.

Most recent of these swoon-worthy pictures, is a gorgeous click of the ‘beach bum’ is breaking the internet.

The mother of two dropped a stunning post on her Instagram account, flaunting a white bikini paired with a sea-green shrug.

She captioned it as, “Beach Bum. Literally haven’t got off it since.”





The 27-year-old has been keeping a good care of her health and has been regularly updating her fans about her yoga routine even during the holidays.

The couple took off to the exotic destination on 13 October with their two kids, Misha and Zain.