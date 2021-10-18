Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz essay lead roles in the drama serial ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’

Feroze Khan shares most emotional scene from ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’

Pakistani star Feroze Khan shared the most emotional scene from his recording-breaking drama serial Khuda Aur Muhabbat.



Taking to Instagram, Feroze shared a still from the 37th episode of Khuda Aur Muhabbat with emotional lyrics of Hafeez Jalandhari.

The emotional scene shows Feroze being stabbed by his friend (Dilawar) at the shrine.

He posted the photo with lyrics of Hafeez Jalandhari which reads: “Dekha jo teer kha ky kameen gah ki tarf, apny he doston se mulaqat hogai”.

The post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Geo Entertainment’s drama serial Khuda Aur Muhabbat has smashed several records in the history of Pakistani drama.

Its official soundtrack, crooned by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, has also crossed over 150 million views on YouTube.

Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz essay lead roles in the drama serial.



