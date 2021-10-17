Virat Kohli is not missing a chance to express his love for Anushka Sharma amid Dubai quarantine

Anushka Sharma dishes 'Love in the time of bubble life' with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli cannot wait to finish their quarantine in UAE.

For the unversed, the lovebirds have recently landed in Dubai ahead of T20 World Cup and are quarantining in separate rooms in The8. While the couple is apart for a couple of days, Virat is not missing a chance to express his love for Anushka.

In the photos shared by the PK star, the captain of the Indian cricket team was spotted waving excitedly at wife as Anushka stood in her balcony.

In another photo, Virat was spotted capturing Anushka from the balcony of his room.

"Couldn’t choose between these two captions - Quarantine makes the heart fonder & Love in the time of bubble life ???? #OhWell, you get the point," Anushka captioned alongside the adorable post.

Take a look:







