Kriti Sanon looks for roles that don’t ‘limit’ her

Bollywood actor, Kriti Sanon, who will soon be seen in upcoming film Hum Do Hamare Do alongside Rajkummar Rao, sat down for an interview and shared that she likes experimenting with the roles.
The 31-year-old reflected on the scripts she has chosen so far and said, “I never plan but I am very ambitious. I’m never satisfied with what I have. I always wants to do better and I always want to do more.”
She added, “I love challenges and as an actor what makes me excited is the challenging roles. I don’t wanna become monotonous for only taking up one type of roles. I don’t want to limit myself in one zone and thankfully I have not been type-casted in this industry yet.”
The Mimi actor added further, “I like watching all kinds of films so I would love to be in all kinds of films.”
' Oh wait ... happy birthday to me,' chimes Sara Bharwana
'Once upon a time in Greece... there was a bowl of soup and US,' says Kareena
'Tera Deewana' starring Imran Ashraf and Sadia Khan drops next week
'Katrina was at a shoot but wrapped it up in time to be at the screening,' says source
Kareena Kapoor said, "Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world”
Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol starrer 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' turns 23, Karan Johar expresses gratitude