Taapsee Pannu thanks fans for ‘Rashmi Rocket’s success: ‘Keep the love coming’

Taapsee Pannu says 'keep the love coming' as she thanks fans for the overwhelming response to 'Rashmi Rocket'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has over time, carved her own niche in Indian cinema and is known for high-content, issue-driven films.

The actress, who has been successful at delivering some unconventional roles and stories to the mainstream cinema, has once again, stunned her fans and viewers with her stellar performance in latest OTT released film, Rashmi Rocket.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday morning, the Haseen Dilruba actress expressed gratitude to her fans and followers for the overwhelming response in making Rashmi Rocket a successful film.

Sharing a BTS photo from the sets of Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee, 34, can be seen smiling in the picture. She captioned it, "Been just like this… smiling away reading all your beautiful messages since the film dropped on @zee5 A heartfelt thank you to you all for recognising our efforts."





"We always wished this film travels to each n every corner of this country and something children can watch with their families because of the larger issue at heart. I’m glad we all connected via Rashmi," she added.

The Thappad actress also described that her fans and their wishes act as a "source of motivation." She concluded saying, "Keep the love coming, it becomes a source of motivation to keep pushing the boundaries. #RashmiRocket now on your screens."

Rashmi Rocket is a sports drama film that highlights the issue of gender testing in India among female athletes. Beside Taapsee, the film cast also includes, Mirzapur actor Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Banerjee, Supriya Pathak, Akash Khurana and Chirag Vora in important roles.