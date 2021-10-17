Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in hot waters as Sherlyn Chopra files police complaint

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have yet again landed in trouble after Sherlyn Chopra filed a police complaint against them.
Sherlyn has filed the police complaint to register FIR against Raj Kundra for sexual harassment, cheating and criminal intimidation.
The actress and model has alleged that she is the victim of fraud and mental harassment caused by Shilpa and Raj.
She lodged the police complaint on October 14, according to Indian media.
Indian media also reported that Chopra is set to hold a press conference where she would reveal details about the allegations made against the businessman and Shilpa.
Meanwhile, Shilpa and Raj’s legal team has also warned for legal action against Chopra over alleged statement she intends on making.
