Justin Bieber's stardom wows Diane Keaton

American actress Diane Keaton has become a devoted admirer of pop artist Justin Bieber after appearing in the singer's new music video for "Ghost".
Appearing in the Colin Tilley-directed video, the 75-year-old actress played the 27-year-old’s relative as they seemed to navigate the loss of a man who seemed to be Keaton’s partner.
Justin Bieber's sixth studio album, Justice, was released on March 19, 2021. The album includes the track "Ghost." On October 8, 2021, the music video featuring Diane Keaton premiered. She is seen portraying Justin Bieber's cousin.
Diane Keaton gushed over Justin Bieber on her Instagram feed, as she penned a caption of a post, "AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS AMAZING TEAM!!!"
On October 13, she again gushed about the singer in an interview with People. She described her experience of her acting in Justin Bieber's video as "pleasant, open, loose, and unique."
“Justin was kind to everyone, and his team was perfection,” Keaton had remarked.
“I once directed a music video but have never been in one. It is nothing like playing a part in a movie.”
Diane Keaton has previously fangirled about Justin Bieber when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015. As a surprising turn, Justin Bieber emerged from backstage and hugged a starstruck actress.
When the host of the show brought up a commercial [for Keaton to see] that featured Justin Bieber shirtless, she blushed and said, "That is not possible!" That does not appear to be the case. That's stunning!"
