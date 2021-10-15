Anushka Sharma reacts to Katrina Kaif's latest photo-shoot

Katrina Kaif on Friday shared multiple pictures on her Instagram account on the occasion of Dussehra, religious festival in India.
Sharing her pictures on the photo and video sharing app, the Bollywood diva wrote "May this day be an auspicious and happy beginning for all, and for us as we begin our #Sooryavanshi journey".
Sooryavanshi is her upcoming film that features Akshay Kumar in the lead role.
The Rohit Shetty directorial is set to release on November 5. Among thousands of people who reacted to Katrina Kaif's stunning photos was Bollywood star Anushka Sharma who left a fire emoji in the comments section.
Katrina Kaif said, “SOORYAVANSHI RELEASING ON 5th NOVEMBER!. #BackToCinemas #Sooryavanshi”
