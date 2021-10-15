 
Friday October 15, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Anushka Sharma reacts to Katrina Kaif's latest photo-shoot

Katrina Kaif prays for auspicious and happy beginning for her 'Sooryavanshi' journey

TV&Showbiz
Web Desk
October 15, 2021
Anushka Sharma reacts to Katrina Kaifs latest photo-shoot

Katrina Kaif on Friday  shared multiple pictures on her Instagram account on the occasion  of  Dussehra, religious festival in India.

Sharing her pictures on the photo and video sharing app, the Bollywood diva wrote "May this day be an auspicious and happy beginning for all, and for us as we begin our #Sooryavanshi journey".

Sooryavanshi is her upcoming film that features  Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

The Rohit Shetty directorial is set to release on November 5. Among thousands of people who reacted to Katrina Kaif's stunning photos was Bollywood star Anushka Sharma who  left  a fire emoji in the comments section.


More From TV&Showbiz