Iqra Aziz, young Kabir pair up for adorable family shoot: See Photo

Yasir Hussain has given fans a glimpse into Iqra Aziz and son Kabir's special moments amid their latest photo shoot.
Spotted on Yasir's Instagram Stories on Thursday, both Iqra and Kabir were lying on a rug as they posed together in matching blue night wears.
The actor also tagged the photographer in the picture.
The same day, Iqra too, shared a photo with the photographer on her Instagram Stories, expressing her excitement ahead of the final pictures.
"Can't wait for the pictures," captioned Iqra on the photo.
