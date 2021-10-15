Iqra Aziz, tot Kabir pair up for adorable family shoot: See Photo

 
Saturday October 16, 2021
Iqra Aziz and Kabir pose in twin blue night wears

TV&Showbiz
Web Desk
October 15, 2021
Yasir Hussain has given fans a glimpse into Iqra Aziz and son Kabir's special moments amid their latest photo shoot.

Spotted on Yasir's Instagram Stories on Thursday, both Iqra and Kabir were lying on a rug as they posed together in matching blue night wears.

The actor also tagged the photographer in the picture.

The same day, Iqra too, shared a photo with the photographer on her Instagram Stories, expressing her excitement ahead of the final pictures.

"Can't wait for the pictures," captioned Iqra on the photo.

