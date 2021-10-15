Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shares a glimpse of her birthday celebrations

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic celebrated her 29th birthday on Thursday and received love and sweet wishes from her millions of fans on social media.



Esra, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to Instagram and thanked her fans for their love.

The Turkish actress also shared sneak peek into her birthday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, Esra shared her sweet photos with two minor girls and said, “With Fatma and Gulizar. Thank you for all your birthday wishes. Good luck to you” followed by a heart emoji.

On Twitter, Esra also thanked her fans in Turkish which reads: "You have made me very happy. I thank you with all my heart. Good luck to you. Glad you're with me” followed by a heart emoticon.



She also retweeted some birthday posts, her fans shared with her.