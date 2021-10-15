Katrina Kaif speaks out about long ‘difficult’ wait as she confirms release date of ‘Sooryavanshi’

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has confirmed the release date of her upcoming film Sooryavanshi in cinemas.
Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a video featuring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn and shot inside a cinema hall to announce the release date of the much-awaited film.
She wrote, “18 months have passed since our entire entertainment industry including film & stage has been on a standstill due to the pandemic. It's been a long difficult wait for us but finally patience prevailed and we are back!
“Now it's not about just our film but it's about our industry as a family and the relationship we share with our beloved audience!,” she said and added “So let's come together for the magic of cinema!”
“SOORYAVANSHI RELEASING ON 5th NOVEMBER!. #BackToCinemas #Sooryavanshi,” the actress continued.
The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer and Ajay Devgn.
