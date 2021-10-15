 
Friday October 15, 2021
Katrina Kaif speaks out about long ‘difficult’ wait as she confirms release date of ‘Sooryavanshi’

Katrina Kaif said, “SOORYAVANSHI RELEASING ON 5th NOVEMBER!. #BackToCinemas #Sooryavanshi”

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
October 15, 2021
Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has confirmed the release date of her upcoming film Sooryavanshi in cinemas.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a video featuring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn and shot inside a cinema hall to announce the release date of the much-awaited film.

She wrote, “18 months have passed since our entire entertainment industry including film & stage has been on a standstill due to the pandemic. It's been a long difficult wait for us but finally patience prevailed and we are back!

“Now it's not about just our film but it's about our industry as a family and the relationship we share with our beloved audience!,” she said and added “So let's come together for the magic of cinema!”

“SOORYAVANSHI RELEASING ON 5th NOVEMBER!. #BackToCinemas #Sooryavanshi,” the actress continued.

The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer and Ajay Devgn.

