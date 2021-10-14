



‘Shehzada’: Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon starrer film slated to premier next year

Kartik Aryan left fans surprised with the announcement of his new film Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon.



Fans are looking forward to seeing their on-screen chemistry once again after Luka Chuppi.

The Freddy actor took to social media and penned the release date of the film Shehzada along with a logo, “#Shehzada Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince. @kritisanon.”

For those unversed, the film is a remake of a Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.



Shehzada is an action-packed family musical film that would be shot over different schedules in both Mumbai and Delhi.

Regarding the upcoming release, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “I’ve been wanting to mount a big scale family action-packed musical film for a long time, I’m excited to be teaming up with Rohit Dhawan, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill on this film, I’m eagerly looking forward to the magic Kartik, Kriti, Pritam and the rest of the team will create in ‘Shehzada.”

The whole team plus the filmmakers have worked very hard over the last year in building an epic storyline to entertain the audience on a whole new level.

A lot of effort and sweat has been put into the film.