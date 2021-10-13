‘OMG 2’ : Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam’s starrer film crew contract COVID -19

film crew of OMG 2 contracts COVID 19 apart from the lead characters

‘OMG 2’ : Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam’s starrer film crew contracts COVID 19

The cast and crew of Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam’s starrer film OMG 2 have tested positive for COVID 19, despite declining cases.



In many parts of India shooting has resumed and cinemas have reopened; however, the filming of OMG 2 has come to a halt as the team contracted COVID.

The film OMG 2 features Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles.

According to reports, around 6 people had tested positive for the virus.

As per sources, the shoot has now moved to a later date tentatively by the end of October if the situation remains favourable.

OMG 2 is based on a tragic incident of a shop owner whose business faces a downfall after being destroyed by the deadly earthquake which changed him completely as he turned to God for help.