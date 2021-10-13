Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in its reply to the bail plea, claimed that Aryan Khan is a part of an ‘international drug network’.

Aryan Khan to spend one more night in jail as court adjourns hearing till Thursday

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan will stay in jail for one more night as the special court adjourned hearing in his bail plea till tomorrow, Thursday.



The special court will resume the hearing at 12:00 pm on Thursday.

Aryan is currently lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail after he was denied bail by a magistrate’s court on October 8 in a drug case.

The NCB also opposed Aryan’s bail plea in the court and sought more time to investigate the international link in the cruise drug bust case.

The agency also said the initial investigation has disclosed that Aryan used to procure contraband from Arbaaz Merchant, another accused in the drug case.

The star kid, along with his friends, was arrested on October 3.



