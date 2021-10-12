Racism is a bigger problem than nepotism in Bollywood: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is calling out the racist culture in the India film industry.
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama in a recent interview, Nawaz praised his Serious Men co-star Indira Tiwari. Appreciating her phenomenal role in the movie, Nawaz hoped that she gets similar recognition in the future.
Casting Tiwari as a lead in Serious Men was a decision made by film director Sudhir Mishra.
“Sudhir saab has immense knowledge about cinema, and his thought process is very practical. He cast her as the heroine, and I can guarantee you that there is so much racism in our industry, I will be very happy if she is cast as the lead again. Sudhir Mishra did it, but what about the head honchos in charge? More than nepotism, we have a racism problem," said Nawaz.
He continued, “I fought against it for many years, and I hope that dark-skinned actresses are made heroines; it's very important. I'm not even talking about skin colour; there is a bias that exists in the industry which needs to end for better films to be made… I was rejected for many years only because I'm short and I look a certain way, although I can't complain now. But there are so many other great actors who fall prey to this kind of bias.”
Mansha Pasha asked why are celebrities questioned for their outfits after every award show
Taapsee pannu reveals importance of her film 'Rashmi Rocket'
Vogue’s editor Rauda Mohammad fawns over Mahira Khan’s 2021 GEO LSA look
The ‘Squid Game’ is a South Korean game, currently streaming on the Netflix.
Nora Fatehi often shares reel videos on Instagram that go viral instantly
Salman Khan will resume the shooting for 'Tiger 3' a day later on Wednesday