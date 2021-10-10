GEO LSA 2021: Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat break a leg on the dance floor

Superstars Mahira Khan and Mehwish Hayat left fans swooning at the 20th LSA this Saturday night.

The divas left fans spellbound while they dazzled under one roof. Mehwish Hayat paid a special tribute to Farida Khanum, performing on upbeat song Ballay Ballay.

Bringing whole new energy on stage, the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz winner had the audience grooving to her dance beats.

Source: Hasan Chaudhry Instagram

Mahira on the other hand delivered an elegant performance in a green embellished pishwas.



The Verna actor exuded sheer grace as she danced to More Saiyyan, leaving everybody in the audience smitten with her beautiful move.

Video by: Eleen Buhari/Geo TV







