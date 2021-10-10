Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan’s bail was rejected and he was sent to Arthur road jail

Shah Rukh Khan is not sleeping or eating well after son Aryan’s arrest: report

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following a raid on a cruise ship. However, recently the Mumbai court rejected his bail plea and sent him on 14-day judicial custody.

A close friend of the 55-year-old has revealed how he has been doing after his son was sent to Arthur road jail. The source said, “He is neither eating nor sleeping much. Aise bhi, he sleeps only a couple of hours. Now even that is gone.”

One more source was asked about the current state of the Dilwale actor to which he responded, “What King Khan? At the end of the day he is just another broken suffering helpless father.”

As per reports, SRK has put all his work commitments on hold as he is caught up with his son’s case.