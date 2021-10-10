GEO LSA 2021: Asim Azhar, Mawra Hocane spotted with rumoured beaus in the event

LSA GEO 2021: Asim Azhar, Mawra Hocane spotted with rumoured beaus in the event

Lux Style Awards 2021 were held in Karachi this Saturday.

While the ceremony witnessed breathtaking performances by Lollywood divas and maestro musicians, the media also spotted rumoured couples Asim Azhar and Meerub along with Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gillani, attending the star-studded ceremony together.

Asim Azhar was spotted with rumoured fiancée Meerub throughout the event. While the duo clicked a number of pictures together, Meerub was also seen cheering Asim throughout all of his performances on stage.

Picture by: Eleen Bukhari/Geo TV

Similarly, the Sabaat duo Ameer Gillani and Mawra Hocane were also spotted entering the red carpet together. Mawra donned an embellished blue eastern wear while Ameer pulled up a dapper grey suit. Mawra later uploaded photos with her co-star on Instagram.







