GEO LSA 2021: Mahira Khan stuns in exclusive look

Pakistan’s most-adored actress Mahira Khan has finally descended the red carpet at the Geo Lux Style Awards 2021.
The starlet looked mesmerising in an exclusive picture from the event.
She can be seen wearing an ivory silk gown, complimenting it with minimal makeup and a neat hair bun.
Actress Hareem Farooq also looked breathtaking in a deep maroon gown, which she paired with a statement metallic belt on her waist.
Probably one of the best looks served tonight was by host Ayesha Omar, who changed into an embellished gown, featuring a stunning cut-out detail on the sleeves.
