GEO LSA 2021: Hosts Ayesha Omar, Dino Ali dazzle at red carpet

The highly-anticipated Lux Style awards, presented by Geo, are currently underway in full swing, with a plethora of stars dazzling at the red carpet.
The glitzy event is being hosted by Ayesha Omar, Dino Ali and none other than the ravishing Amar Khan.
While Dino Ali and Ahmed Ali Butt have kept it classy with a dapper suit for the night, Ayesha Omar and Amar Khan can be seen wearing chic gowns.
Take a look at what the hosts for the night are wearing:
