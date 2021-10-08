LSA 2021: Young Stunners charged up for first ever performance

Pakistan's favourite hip-hop duo, Young Stunners, is all set for their first-ever performance this Lux Style Awards.



In conversation with Geo News in the LSA green room, both Talha Younus and Talha Anjum talked about their journey to promote rap culture in Pakistan.

"Well, I think the journey was difficult, but that's when you know it's worthy of what we have. It took us 10 years to get rap where it is right now and I'm really glad that people accept it today, they listen to it, they like it. Even if they don't like it, they still give their opinion about so that's what I like," said the duo.

Talking about their first LSA performance, Talha Anjum confessed, "I'm very excited about my performance. I'm performing with lots of friends from the fraternity, this is a collaborative effort."

When asked who apart from your performance were they excited for, Talha Younus divulged that he is waiting for 'everybody's performance.'