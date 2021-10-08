Aishwarya Rai praises Sadia Khan: ‘you are beautiful’

Pakistani actress and model Sadia Khan bumped into the most ‘prettiest’ Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Dubai.
The Devdas actor also praised Sadia, saying “you are beautiful”.
Taking to Instagram, the Yariyan actor shared a sweet photo with the Bollywood diva and wrote “Just bumped into the most prettiest and humbled lady on this earth #aishwariyarai”
She continued “P.S I glanced down on my feet for a second when she said God bless you, you are beautiful.”
Sadia expressed her excitement after Aishwarya praised her. She said “Hayeeee now I know I am Beautiful”.
The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.
The stunning photo of Sadia and the Bollywood star went viral on social media platforms instantly.
The 'Kanunsuz Topraklar' premiered on Wednesday, September 29
The duo collaborates for a famous wedding designer
Sajal Aly also extended gratitude to the fans for their love and support
Mahira gives fans a glimpse of her head-to-toe stunning outfit
'A well-balanced person will find just that in every religion - balance,' says Armeen Rana Khan
'We love you king and we stand with you,' divulge Shah Rukh Khan's fans