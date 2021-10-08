 
Friday October 08, 2021
TV&Showbiz
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
October 08, 2021
Aishwarya Rai praises Sadia Khan: ‘you are beautiful’

Pakistani actress and model Sadia Khan bumped into the most ‘prettiest’ Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Dubai.

The Devdas actor also praised Sadia, saying “you are beautiful”.

Taking to Instagram, the Yariyan actor shared a sweet photo with the Bollywood diva and wrote “Just bumped into the most prettiest and humbled lady on this earth #aishwariyarai”

She continued “P.S I glanced down on my feet for a second when she said God bless you, you are beautiful.”

Sadia expressed her excitement after Aishwarya praised her. She said “Hayeeee now I know I am Beautiful”.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

The stunning photo of Sadia and the Bollywood star went viral on social media platforms instantly.

