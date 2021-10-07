Lux Style Awards 2021: Take a look at rehearsals days before extravagant event

With the Lux Style Awards 2021 approaching this weekend, celebrities from the film, television, fashion and music industry are set to strut their stuff on the red carpet and dazzle at the event.
The show, which will be its 20th edition, is set to take place on 9th October in Karachi.
The News is giving viewers an exclusive look at the rehearsals, taking place on the 7th and 8th October.
Take a look:
