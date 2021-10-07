 
Thursday October 07, 2021
Lux Style Awards 2021: Take a look at rehearsals days before extravagant event

The Lux Style Awards 2021 will be staged on 9th October
TV&Showbiz
Eleen Bukhari
October 07, 2021
With the Lux Style Awards 2021 approaching this weekend, celebrities from the film, television, fashion and music industry are set to strut their stuff on the red carpet and dazzle at the event. 

The show, which will be its 20th edition, is set to take place on 9th October in Karachi.

The News is giving viewers an exclusive look at the rehearsals, taking place on the 7th and 8th October.

Take a look:

 
Mehwish Hayat practices her lines as host of LSA 2021. Photo: Eleen Bukhari
Mehwish Hayat practices her lines as host of LSA 2021. Photo: Eleen Bukhari


Mehwish Hayat looks over her lines in the LSA 2021 rehearsals. Photo: Eleen Bukhari
Mehwish Hayat looks over her lines in the LSA 2021 rehearsals. Photo: Eleen Bukhari


Lux Style Awards 2021 props. Photo: Eleen Bukhari
Lux Style Awards 2021 props. Photo: Eleen Bukhari


Tabish Hashmi interacts with his colleagues at the LSA 2021 rehearsals. Photo: Eleen Bukhari
Tabish Hashmi interacts with his colleagues at the LSA 2021 rehearsals. Photo: Eleen Bukhari  


