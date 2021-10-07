Lux Style Awards 2021: Take a look at rehearsals days before extravagant event

The Lux Style Awards 2021 will be staged on 9th October

With the Lux Style Awards 2021 approaching this weekend, celebrities from the film, television, fashion and music industry are set to strut their stuff on the red carpet and dazzle at the event.

The show, which will be its 20th edition, is set to take place on 9th October in Karachi.

The News is giving viewers an exclusive look at the rehearsals, taking place on the 7th and 8th October.

Take a look:

Mehwish Hayat practices her lines as host of LSA 2021. Photo: Eleen Bukhari





Mehwish Hayat looks over her lines in the LSA 2021 rehearsals. Photo: Eleen Bukhari





Lux Style Awards 2021 props. Photo: Eleen Bukhari





Tabish Hashmi interacts with his colleagues at the LSA 2021 rehearsals. Photo: Eleen Bukhari



