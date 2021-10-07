Ahmed Ali Butt lambasts Netflix shows lacking Pakistani representation

Ahmad Ali Butt lambasts Netflix shows lacking Pakistani representation

Topping Netflix series Squid Game has become the talk of the town with the show receiving worldwide popularity for its plot and visuals. However, many look unhappy with its representation of characters and among them is Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Butt.



The Korean series shows 456 people from various walks of life who are invited to play a series of deadly children’s games with life-threatening consequences to have a chance to win a huge cash prize.

Among those people is a Pakistani character, Ali Abdul, played by Indian actor Anupam Tripathi. Tripathi's character is shown to be a struggling Pakistani labourer who came to South Korea 'to make money' but due to his employer's mistreatment, he joins the deadly game to provide for his family.

And while Tripathi is winning hearts for his portrayal of Ali Abdul, Ahmed Ali Butt has rebuffed the idea of Indian actors representing Pakistani characters in such shows.





The Punjab Nahi Jaoungi star took to his Instagram stories and came down hard on international producers for bypassing Pakistani actors for such characters. He wrote, “It’s so much frustrating to see Pakistani characters in big TV series, being played by Indian actors. Why can’t these productions cast original Pakistani actors for such roles?”

“Same goes for films, if you’re making a film and it’s about a Pakistani city, why is it cheated somewhere else?” he questioned.

He concluded saying, “We really need to make new progressive film policies so international filmmakers can use actual location and talent from our country rather than cheap substitutes.”