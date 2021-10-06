Aryan Khan cried after seeing father Shah Rukh Khan since being in NCB custody

Aryan Khan, who remains in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau, reportedly could not contain his emotions after meeting his father Shah Rukh Khan for the first time.
According to Times of India, the Bollywood actor sought NCB’s permission for meet with his son.
Furthermore, it was reported that Aryan burst into tears when meeting his father.
The 23-year-old, who along with multiple others, was arrested after found to be in possession of drugs, remains in the custody of the NCB till October 7.
Sources have revealed that the he has been a consumer of drugs for the past four years.
In addition it was reported that he was crying "inconsolably" during NCB's interrogation.
According to bureau officials, "shocking, incriminating material" was found on Aryan’s phone.
Other accused include Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.
Meanwhile, B-town celebrities have extended their support to the Raees actor after his son's arrest.
Salman Khan also visited Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday evening.
