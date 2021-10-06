Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Emmy nomination: ‘Why do we seek approval from West?’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui questions why we need to depend on approval from west after Emmy nomination

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been nominated for the 2021 International Emmy Awards, in the best actor category, for his performance in Sudhir Mishra directorial Serious Men.

While talking about his nomination, the 47-year-old told an Indian publication, “Of course it means that we’re doing something right. An Emmy, even in the international section, is a huge endorsement of excellence. But we don’t have to look westward for approval all the time.”

He continued, “Everything we do, we need a pat on the back from the West. This is wrong. To me, an acknowledgement of my hard work is just as important from home as it is from abroad.”

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor recalled, “I was in Cannes with Geetu Mohandas’ Liars Dice, Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav and Nandita Das’ Manto. Manto was the 9th film of mine that I was in Cannes with.”

Before concluding Siddiqui added, “In 2018 Hollywood Reporter called me the Indian Marcello Mastroianni. I couldn’t sleep for days. Marcello Mastroianni is one of my favourite actors. But then so is Dilip Kumar. I’d be just as happy to be compared with him.”