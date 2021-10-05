Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's unseen photo with a fan goes viral

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor smile with a fan in a never-seen-before picture from vacation

Bollywood star couple, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently took a trip to Jodhpur to celebrate the Rockstar actor's 39th birthday. The couple’s pictures and videos from airport departures and stay in the Blue City took the internet by storm.

Recently, a never-seen-before picture of the Sanju actor and the Raazi actress has gone viral on social media. The picture features the couple posing with a fan during their trip to Panchgani.

In the picture, the 2 States starlet is seen carrying casual look with style. She is dressed in a white and blue sweatshirt, which she paired with a pair of black pants.

While Ranbir opted for a black vest, paired with red shorts. A picturesque valley and the sunset looked perfect in the background as the two stars posed with a fan.

On their romantic getaway, the Highway actress shared a picture of the couple watching the sunset together along with a birthday note for him. “Happy birthday my life,” she captioned the post.





Ranbir and Alia have been dating for over three years now. The couple made their relationship official at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception and have been often spotted together.

On the professional front, Alia and Ranbir will share the screen space in Brahmastra. The Bombay Velvet actor also has Shamshera, Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal and an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan in the pipeline.

Alia has Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR with SS Rajamouli, her home production Darlings, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.